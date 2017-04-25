Buhari Makes Another Move Regarding Suspended State House Reporter - The Herald Nigeria

Following news of the suspension of Punch newspaper’s State House Correspondent, Olalekan Adetayo, the president has retracted its earlier decision.

Recall that the state house reporter was suspended and expelled from the villa by the president’s Chief Security Officer, CSO, Bashir Abubakar following a report published on Sunday regarding the president’s failing health.

The presidency in its latest decision has however pardoned the state house correspondent and recalled him.

The latest decision comes after the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina took to his social media page on Twitter to react to the suspension noting that the President’s media office was not consulted before Adetayo was expelled.

Adesina further noted that President Muhammadu Buhari believes in Freedom of Speech and thus would not support the suspension of the reporter.

The president’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad announced the recall of Adetayo via his social media page on Twitter.

