Buhari Makes Shocking Move, Removes Magu As EFCC Boss - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The trials of the Acting Chairman of the Economic ad Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is far from over following the Senate’s refusal to endorse his for the top position in the anti-graft agency.

According to reports, Ibrahim Magu’s redeployment from the anti-graft agency to the Nigerian Police Force is a move by the Federal Government to install a fresh face as the anti-graft agency’s boss.

The Guardian reports that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has in line with the move issued Ibrahim Magu a letter directing him to hand over all properties of the EFCC to the Director of Operations in the Commission.

To make the transition a smooth one, reports gathered indicated that some Senior officers in the Nigerian Police Force will be re-deployed by the Police hierarchy to resume as conventional Police officers pending the formal announcement of the EFCC’s new boss.

