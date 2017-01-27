Buhari means well for Niger Delta – NDDC Chairman

Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari meant well for Niger Delta going by increased budgetary allocation to the commission.

A statement issued by Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, the commission’s Head of Corporate Affairs, quoted Ndoma-Egba as making the statement during the inaugural meeting of the board of the commission held on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Ndoma-Egba added that aside the NDDC, budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Amnesty Office had also been increased.

“Similarly, there is renewed urgency to complete projects like the East-West road; the East-West rail line; the Ogoni clean up while dialogue has been held with leaders from the region.

“This shows that President Muhammadu Buhari is determined and has good faith towards the region,” he said.

The NDDC chairman said the region stood to benefit more if militant groups stop vandalizing oil and gas pipelines which would create enabling environment for development to thrive.

He said destruction of national assets in the region was self injurious, adding that it would further impoverish already hapless and helpless people of the region.

According to him, development cannot occur without peace and security but through collective action to secure the region for development.

“We cannot complain about environmental pollution and degradation and at the same time engage in activities that pollutes the environment.

“All of us from the region must take responsibility by committing to the peace, security and prosperity of our region in the interest of generations to come,” the NDDC chairman said. (NAN)

