Buhari mourns Chanchangi, describes him as extraordinary philanthropist

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja condoled with the Chanchangi family on the death of Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi, business mogul and one of Nigeria’s outstanding philanthropists.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also commiserated with the government and people of his home state, Taraba, and that of Kaduna, where he lived, on the demise of the notable entrepreneur.

He noted that the deceased devoted his wealth to the advancement of the welfare of others, “instead of pursuing conspicuous consumption in a society overwhelmed by poverty.”

The President joined friends, well wishers and the business community in mourning the business mogul, saying he passed on at a time when humanity needed his compassionate services most.

The President acknowledged Chanchangi’s “selfless commitment to humanitarian causes, demonstrated in his offering succour to those in need, sponsoring community enlightenment programmes and uplifting people’s spiritual well-being.”

According to him, Chanchangi, who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity, will be long remembered for his resourcefulness, discipline and passion for hard work.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would bless the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljanna.

The 82-year-old Taraba-born, Kaduna-based billionaire and Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, died along Kaduna-Abuja road while on the way to a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of the foremost businessman and philanthropist was buried in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the deceased, who died after protracted illness.

The funeral prayer was led by Dr Ahmad Gumi and buried at the Tudun-Wada Cemetery in Kaduna.

The deceased who owned chains of businesses including the Chanchangi Airlines, left behind two wives and 33 children, including Rufai Chanchangi, a member of the House of Representatives. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment