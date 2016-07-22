Buhari Nominates New Supreme Court Justices - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Hot on the heels of Buhari’s nomination of Mr. Nsima Ekere and former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba as the Managing Director and Chairman respectively of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the President has now also nominated Hon. Justices Ejembi Eko and Amina Augie as Justices of the Supreme Court.

President Buhari sent a letter to the Senate President Bukola Saraki stating that the two nominees will represent North-central and North-west‎ respectively.

Buhari said in the letter, “In accordance with Section 231 subsection (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I have the pleasure to forward for your confirmation, the nomination of the two nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,”

The screening exercise for the persons nominated will begin in September when the Senate resumes after a 6-week break.

