'How Buhari plans to return to Nigeria' - Presidency - The Herald Nigeria

The presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not sneak into the country when he returns from his vacation abroad.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday, February 11, insists that Nigerians will see Buhari when he returns to the country.

He said: “If the president returns, we will all see him. He is the president of Nigeria and will not sneak in.”

When asked if his reaction was a sign he doesn’t know exactly when the president will return, Adesina replied: “Don’t put words in my mouth please.

“I said when the president returns, Nigerians will see him. It’s not like he will sneak in, so let’s wait.”

Meanwhile, in what appears to be a sign that President Muhammadu Buhari may return to the country this weekend as earlier reported, presisential aides have been put on standby while awaiting his return.

The Punch quotes sources at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as saying on Friday, February 10 that the president was being expected this weekend and that presidential aides and officials of the Protocol Unit, including security operatives, had been put on the alert over the Buhari’s imminent arrival.

“The President is expected back this weekend. We are expecting him to return either on Saturday or Sunday.

“As of now, we are not sure of the time of his arrival yet. The Protocol Unit will confirm that to us later,” a source said.

