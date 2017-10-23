President Muhammadu Buhari has queried the reinstatement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms and has directed he should be sacked with immediate effect.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, said the President’s directive was contained in a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita

Adesina stated that the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

According to the presidential aide, the report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today.

