Buhari receives leadership of Tijjaniyya, urges religious movements to fight corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged religious movements to assist African countries to rid themselves of the scourge of corruption.

The President gave the charge when he received the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammadul-Kabir at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

He also enjoined such movements to work for “cementing of our continental relationships and peaceful coexistence.”

The President commended the movement’s commitment to spiritual cleansing.

He added that “while the evil of material corruption seeks to undermine the dignity and worldly existence of man, moral and spiritual corruption seek to destroy man and condemn him to perpetual punishment by his Creator.”

Buhari lauded the peaceful conduct of the Tijjaniyyah Islamic movement in Nigeria, noting that “Tijjaniyyah adherents are peaceful and never found to be in breach of peace nor associated with extreme religious views or terrorism.

“The peaceful way you conducted all your celebrations without disturbance to the public is commendable.”

He expressed appreciation for the prayers from congregations such as the Tijjaniyyah and appealed to religious groups to continue to preach peace, particularly among the youth.

Sheikh Muhammadul-Kabir, who was accompanied by other clerics from several African countries, commended the President for nurturing peaceful coexistence among all religious adherents in the country.

He said the group was in the country to observe Maulud celebration, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad which took place peacefully in Bauchi.

