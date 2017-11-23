A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said President Muhamamdu Buhari has his agenda and rode on the platform of the APC to achieve them.

He further insisted that the president remains the “greatest enemy” of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In an interview with ThisDay, Iwuanyamu also accused the current Buhari’s administration of high-level corruption.

Iwuanyamu also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of failing to deliver on its electoral promises to Nigeria.

He said, “My interest is the re-engineering going on in PDP, if we get it right, it is goodbye to APC and that is why I am praying, singing and begging, let us do it right.This is the party that has been in government for 16 years and a coup happened called amalgamation of parties, that is the biggest fraud in Nigeria because up till today CPC and Buhari have their own agenda. As for the other parties, you can see the fragmentation inside that place and that is why there is fragmentation, agitation, crisis in Nigeria.

‎”National Assembly and the president are not in good terms. We do not have one party called APC. Now PDP is one party, check the origin of the party, a group of prominent Nigerians from across, various political device came together and formed it. It was not a party formed on anger of let us remove Jonathan or that party must go to the north.

“We have greater opportunity, having learnt a lesson to be able to rise again. Now, if APC has provided a credible alternative, it would have been goodbye to PDP, but unfortunately, my people say if a woman marries two husbands, you will know the one that is better, not when you marry one you start saying this man is a very dangerous man, leave and go and marry another one, then you know the one that is dangerous.

“Nigerians have married two wives, what we are seeing today is not an APC government, Buhari had his own agenda and rode on the platform of APC and got to where he is. So, the greatest enemy of APC is the presidency and his agenda. You cannot have a political party unleashing pythons and gorillas and hyenas in a whole zone of 5 states when the election is coming next tomorrow, a good political party thinks of winning an election and they don’t say to hell with people.”

