Buhari set to return next week - The Herald Nigeria

Buhari set to return next week

President Muhammad Buhari will reportedly return to the country next week, according to an unnamed source in the presidency.

This information comes a day after the Senate president, Bukola Saraki and the House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara visited the Nigerian leader at Abuja House in London.

Independent reports an unnamed source in the Presidency as stating final plans had been concluded for the president’s arrival in Nigeria next week.

Buhari’s aides in a series of interviews after their meeting with their principal in London, last week, did not say when he would return but expressed optimism that he would return soon as his health had improved significantly.

Buhari said he will obey the orders of his doctors, as if his failure to do so lat time resulted in complications to his undefined ailment.

