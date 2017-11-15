Governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has expressed bitter disappointment that Muhammadu Buhari did not call him on his birthday.

The governor who turned 57 today, spoke to the press in Ado-Ekiti and said that his greatest wish would have been to receive a call or congratulatory message from Buhari.

He said; “My wishes on my 57th birthday as Ayo Fayose are many but one of them which will interest you is that I wish ‎President Buhari’s congratulatory call would have woken me up today as one of the governors in the country and as a leading ‎opposition figure in the country: a fearless young man who believes that things should be done rightly.

“I expect the president to show himself as a father of all, preaching that we must extend love to everybody – not only those in his political party.

“The president would have made a difference if he had extended such gesture to others beyond his political party. Such a congratulatory message should have been conveyed through his Minister of Information (Lai Muhammad). I would have loved to either wake up receiving a congratulatory call from him or read it in the papers. But since it is not coming, it is not a big deal to me and I take no offence on it.”

