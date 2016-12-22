Buhari Shuns South-East Summit Over IPOB Threat - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday failed to attend the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu

IPOB had on Monday warned Buhari to ‘stay clear’ of the South-East zone.

Buhari, who was meant to be the Chief Guest of Honour at the summit, which held in the Enugu State Government House, was conspicuously absent at the programme.

South-East senators on Wednesday said they would boycott the event because they were not consulted.

Though no mention of the IPOB warning was hinted at the opening session of the summit, Buhari’s absence was a major talking point as several speakers expressed surprise, and confusion, at the development.

Chairman of the Summit, Prof. Barth Nnaji, in his opening remarks, observed, “We have not seen the President.”

The chairman of the event, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, also made mention of Buhari’s absence.

“I was going to start by saluting the representative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I have not been told of such a person.

“I had hoped that Mr. President would be here to hear me.”

