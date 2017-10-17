President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 17, signed University of Petroleum Resources Bill with a pledge to continue to support the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region.

He said Federal Government was committed to supporting the Niger Delta region to achieve socio-economic development.

His excellency also asked the communities in the region to aim for peace through dialogue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the signing of the bill into law, the path has now been cleared for establishment of the specialised university in the Niger Delta.

The institution will be appointed duties of training and research in petroleum technologies.

