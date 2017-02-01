 Buhari's Solidarity Group Fix Counter Rally Same Day As 2face's Nationwide Protest - The Herald Nigeria

Buhari’s Solidarity Group Fix Counter Rally Same Day As 2face’s Nationwide Protest

Following the planned nationwide protest organised by Nigerian artiste, 2face Idibia along with is partner, the Buhari support group has slate its support rally for the same day.

Recall that the protest which was earlier scheduled for February 5, 2017 has been moved to 6th of February to coincide with the arrival of the president from his 10-days vacation in the UK.

As a counter measure, the Buhari support group launched its nationwide solidarity rally for the same day.

Recall that the 2face rally themed ‘Enough is Enough’ has gained traction and support from celebrities and top political officers including the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

