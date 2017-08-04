These People Told Buhari To Remain In UK - Benue Gov., Samuel Ortom - The Herald Nigeria

The executive governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has yesterday revealed the reason behind president Muhammadu Buhari’s continued stay in the United Kingdom.

The state governor while speaking yesterday to state house correspondents stated that the governors who visited the president recently in UK told him to stay back till his doctors certify him okay to return to the country.

While speaking yesterday at the state house, Ortom who was part of the delegates selected to meet with the president for lunch in London said: “We were happy to see the president in high spirit, jovial and not on wheel chair nor bedridden.”

He continued: “He asked each and every one of us about our state and security situation in the country.

“Our prayer is that God will complete his healing. We asked him not to hurry because there is no vacuum, the Acting President is holding forth for him and he is doing very well and he has his confidence.

“By the grace of God I believe that very soon he will be with us.”

Sun newspaper however reported that the state governor added that: “It is our responsibility not to be castigating Mr. President or be wishing him ill or whatever.

“We should be praying for him. If Mr. President is sick, it means all of us are sick, the whole country is sick.

“So, it is our responsibility to pray that Mr. President gets well so that our country too will be well.”

