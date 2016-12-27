Buhari Has Succumbed To Blackmail And His Presidency Is Lame Duck - Jibrin - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of succumbing to blackmail.

Jibrin, who made the allegation on Monday in a series of tweets said Buhari has been held hostage.

He said, “As a President, once you succumb to blackmail by individual, group or institution, you are finished and your presidency certified lame duck!

“However high the stakes are or necessity of the usual exaggerated “political expediency” A President must refuse to be boxed or blackmail.

“Mr President, all your life you conducted yourself in such a way and manner that immunes you from blackmail which solidified your strength.

“So why is the President appearing weak…as if he has to beg some political “OverLords” to do his work in the name of “political stability”?

“Mr President, such “political stability” and “harmony” that compels you to turn away your face where you shouldn’t is useless to our country!

“Mr President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you and your government. You will come back to these tweets in 18 months.

“A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the presidency. You cannot be an effective president while in hostage!”

A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the presidency. You cannot be an effective president while in hostage! — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 26, 2016

Mr President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you&your govt. You will come back to these tweets in 18months — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 26, 2016

Mr President,such "political stability" and "harmony" that compels you to turn away your face where you shouldn't is useless to our country! — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 26, 2016

So why is the President appearing weak…as if he has to beg some political "OverLords" to do his work in the name of "political stability"? — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 26, 2016

Mr President, all your life you conducted yourself in such a way and manner that immunes you from blackmail which solidified your strength — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 26, 2016

How ever high the stakes are or necessity of the usual exaggerated "political expediency" A President must refuse to be boxed or blackmail — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 26, 2016

As a President, once you succumb to blackmail by individual, group or institution, you are finished and your presidency certified lame duck! — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 26, 2016

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment