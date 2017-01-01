Buhari Should Take Action, Many Nigerians Are Suffering - Fr Mbaka - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

Mbaka said this on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017.

He asked Buhari to take action, stating that “many Nigerians are suffering.”

He advised the President to tackle the challenges facing the country, saying “many Nigerians are suffering.

“Though the President is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes.

“There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses,” the famous cleric who publicly supported Mr. Buhari’s presidential ambition, said.

He also advised the President to appoint experts who would help him to revive the economy. The cleric asked the President to consult Church leaders and eminent men of God

to advise him and tell him the truth about the economy.

“We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” he added.

He also said Nigerians to be prayerful, stating that your sufferings and hardships would be over in 2017.

“Nigeria is set to be great again,” he stressed.

