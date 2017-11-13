President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted it was no longer a secret that the education sector needed a revamp and thus he is supporting the move by Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to sack 21,780 teachers.

Speaking at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Buhari said the effect of decay in the education sector is glaring, vowing that his administration would change the situation for the better.

“Being an orphan, I still feel that boarding school moulded me. I spent nine years in boarding school, three in primary school and six in secondary school.

“In those days, teachers treat students like their own children. If you did well, they will tell you, you didn’t, they wouldn’t spare the rod.

“When I finished my secondary school, I didn’t work for a day, I refused to work for a day. I left home, I refused to work in the local government, and then I joined the army.

“And then I listened to one of the Nigerians I respect, he said after his training here in Nigeria and the United States, he went to his alma mater, his primary school to see what he could contribute. I won’t mention his name but when he went, he couldn’t differentiate between the students, the children and the teachers.

“And what El-Rufai is trying to do now is exactly what that man told me about 10 years ago. It is a very serious situation when teachers cannot pass the examination that they are supposed to teach the children. It is a very tragic situation we are in, and this our gathering is one of the most important ones in this administration,” Buhari stated.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related