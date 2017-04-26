'Buhari to now work from home' - Lai Mohammed - The Herald Nigeria

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed says ‎President Muhammadu Buhari will now work from his residence at the presidential villa.

According to reports from The Cable.ng, Mr Lai Mohammed was speaking to state house correspondents at the end of the meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Buhari’s absence.

The president failed to preside over the weekly cabinet meeting for the second time in a row.

Mr Mohammed said Buhari needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his desk be brought to him at his official residence for treatment.

The last FEC meeting was held on April 13 and Mr. Mohammed had said that Mr. Buhari asked his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to preside over the meeting because he was attending to other issues, Premium Times reports.

The meeting was cancelled last week with presidential spokespersons saying the cancellation was as a result of the Easter holidays which did not allow ministers prepare their memos for presentation to the Council early enough.

The minister also said Vice President Osinbajo will meet with President Buhari later in the day at the president’s official residence.

