What Buhari Told Us In London - Tinubu, Amosun - The Herald Nigeria

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said he indeed visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

He said this on Monday at an event at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

There had been controversies over a picture of Amosun and Buhari in London.

Some Nigerians have argued that the picture is an old one.

But Amosun has confirmed that he indeed visited President Buhari in London.

“Yes it is true I visited our president in London and he is doing fine. If you ask me pointedly whether I saw him or not, yes I did and that is the only thing that I can say. And of course you can see he is very well, he is okay. So I don’t know what else you want me to say,” Amosun said.

The governor also said it is not in his place to talk about the President’s health status.

“I am not one of the spokespersons of Mr. President; so it will be out of place for me to talk on that. But then, they are doing their job and you’ve listened to all that they have said,” Mr. Amosun said.

In a similar vein, the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his own separate visit with Chief Bisi Akande said that Buhari expressed worry over the hardship in Nigeria and ask everyone to contribute their quota to solve the problem.

“Mr President is aware that he’s losing supporters due to the troubling economic situation and wants his friends and associates to help come up with solutions that could assist government navigate the challenges and get Nigeria out of recession and improve the lives of Nigerians.”

