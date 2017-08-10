What Buhari Told Me When I Visited Him - Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung has revealed what he discussed with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari when he visited him in the United Kingdom.

Coming after the Nigerian president has spent over 90 days outside the country on medical vacation, the nation’s Sports Minister took to his social media page on Facebook to reveal the content of his conversation with the Nigerian president.

Recall that the Minister of Youth and Sports met with the Nigerian president on Tuesday August 8, 2017 at the Abuja House in London.

Revealing the content of their discussion, Solomon Dalung on his Facebook page wrote: “Yesterday, Tuesday, 8th August 2017, at about 2.30pm, I arrived 2-3 Campden Hill, Abuja House London for an appointment with Mr. President.

At 3.05pm, I was ushered into a sitting room, then Mr. President walked in, extended handshake. “Che Guvera, Why are you not dressed in your khaki, was it because of the cold here”? He protested. Yes sir, it is due to the cold weather, I replied. we exchanged pleasantries and sat down.

Mr President, I am in London for IAAF World Championships and Nigeria is participating, I said. I have been following up, President Buhari replied. The discussions moved to the state of affairs in the country and ended up with Mr President stating that sports is a veritable tool for Youth empowerment, employment and wealth creation, we must explored it for our advantage.

Finally, I thanked God for his health and prayed for speedy recuperation. The Daura born General stood up, gave me a hand shake, while I walked out, he stood with his charismatic smile waving me bye. President Buhari has recovered and is fast recuperating. To God be the Glory for the great things He has done to us.”

