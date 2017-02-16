Buhari Tweets for The First time In over a Week, Thanks Nigerians for Prayers - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari last night thanked Nigerians for their prayers and kind wishes on his health.

In a tweet from his account, @MBuhari, posted after he met with the leadership of the Federal legislature, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan at the Abuja House in London, the President at 9.20pm wrote: “I thank them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes on my health.”

It was the first tweet to come from the handle of the President since a Retweet of Professor Osinbajo’s tweet on the 6th of February and the first directly from the President’s account since the 31st of January.

President Buhari is on vacation and routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

He left the country on January 19 on a 10-day vacation, which was extended on doctors’ advice.

The delegation left the country yesterday morning, without Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Yusuff Lasun, who could not make the trip due to his attending a meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) parliament going on in Abuja.

The NATION reports that the visit was at the request of President Buhari, who reportedly asked the Senate president to come over to London for a “discussion,” which was not disclosed.

The Senate President was said to have been favorably disposed to the invitation.

It was not clear how Dogara and Lawan became part of the trip.

A source said Dogara was requested to be part of the trip by the Senate President.

The delegation arrived at the Nigerian High Commission official residence Abuja House in West London, where the President is staying, at about 8pm (Nigerian time)

President Buhari tweeted shortly after: “Pleased to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate leader Ahmad Lawan tonight.’

The National Assembly presiding officers last Wednesday said they had telephone conversations with the President.

The visit of the principal officers to London followed last week’s visit by All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and erstwhile interim Chairman of the APC Chief Bisi Akande.

