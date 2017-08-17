Buhari, a 'walking corpse' - Femi Fani Kayode - The Herald Nigeria

Leading opposition party figure and former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has referred President Muhammad Buhari as a walking corpse who has earned Nigeria th scorn of nations.

FFK said Buhari had been more of an absentia president for the most part of 2017 even as he continues to react to the President’s latest medical trip which has sice cocked over 101 days abroad.

Fani Kayode stated, “Buhari has been away from our shores for over 100 days in a stretch treating an undisclosed and mysterious illness in far-away London. Since May 29th, 2015 when he was sworn into office as President he has spent 350 of his over 740 days in power abroad treating the same strange ailment.

“Meanwhile, the world laughs us to scorn and mocks our nation as one in which even a walking corpse that is clearly suffering from dementia can lead and hold sway.

“We are a nation in which an Acting President who is scared of his own shadow, who appears to have lost touch with his senses and who has forgotten the history and heritage of the people that he supposedly represents.

“He has been reduced to a mere national co-ordinator and that is in the power of a faceless and tiny cabal of neo-nazi racists, religious bigots, and power-hungry geriatrics.

“The truth is that we are now a full-fledged dictatorship that is being controlled and presided over by a tiny cabal with a religious and ethnic agenda.

“The fact that the Federal Government is incapable of encouraging national cohesion and integration but is instead saddled with a morbid obsession to try to destroy President Goodluck Jonathan and rubbish his excellent legacy speaks volumes.

The lies and propaganda of the Buhari administration are second to none. Simply put they are filled with deceit, deception, mendacity, and hate”.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment