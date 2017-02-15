Buhari Wants To Weaken My State With Lack Of Support Funds - Fayose - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government of not paying Ekiti budget support fund for the month of January.

The governor raised this allegation on Tuesday, February 14 via his official twitter page.

Fayose said the government deliberately failed to release the fund so as to weaken the state.

He wrote: Out of the 36 States in Nigeria, Ekiti is the only state that did not receive budget support fund last month. They want to cripple my state.

Out of the 36 States in Nigeria, Ekiti is the only state that did not receive budget support fund last month. They want to cripple my state. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Governor Fayose urged Southwest governors to protect regional interest and the socio-economic development of the people.

Lamenting that the 2017 Budget of the Federal Government did not favour the South-West, Fayose pointed out that the zone had few projects allocated to it in the budget.

He also urged the governors to adopt a common strategy to curb the menace of herdsmen so as to prevent people of the region from being consumed by hunger.

The governor spoke at the quarterly meeting of Southwest Governors in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital on Monday under the Development Agenda for Western Commission.

Those at the meeting were the host governor (Fayose); Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Dr Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Mr Akinwumi Ambode (Lagos ) and Senator Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment