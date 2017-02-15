Buhari Will Live Longer Than Those Wishing Him Dead - SGF - The Herald Nigeria

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said the foundation being laid by President Muhammadu Buhari is so solid that no one can destroy it long after the President’s eight-year term.

Lawal stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, February 14, while speaking with a group of pro-Buhari protesters under the auspices of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria (SGGN).

Lawal said: “Baba Buhari didn’t anticipate the problem that we are in. The people who caused this problem are the one challenging the government. I tell you that they will fail in the name of God.

“Shamelessly, they accused the president of not performing. And in fact, some of them wished him dead. But I can assure you that by the grace of God, he will outlive all of them.

“I assure you that by the grace of God, in the next one year, Nigeria will have a booming economy. The foundation being laid by the government is solid. And nobody, even after the president has finished his eight years, can ever take us back to the pre-2015 days. This, I can assure you.”

In his address, the convener of the group in Nigeria, Comrade Moses Abdullahi said the country is passing through the current hardship due to bad governance since the return to democracy in 1999.

