This Is When Buhari Will Return To Nigeria - Olumba Olumba - The Herald Nigeria

The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has revealed when the president will return to the country.

The revelation comes hot on the heels of a statement issued by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose in which he claimed Buhari’s win was a black-market sold to Nigerians by the All Progressive Congress cabal seeking to control the nation.

The cleric was reported to have revealed when the president will return to the country while addressing his congregation in Calabar, Cross Rivers state.

Olumba Olumba Obu was reported to have directed members of his organization in Nigeria to embark on what he called, “outing-sing and pray for the president.”

He added: “The President of Nigeria, our own president, will soon return to the country, and in good health. Let us pray, thanking God for his good health.”

The recent revelation comes following the cleric’s earlier prophesy that Buhari will not die in office adding that he would accomplish his tenure as against calls for his resignation from office due to his health issues.

