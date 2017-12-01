The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential elections with a higher number of votes than he garnered in 2015.

Speaking through his director-general, Media and Publicity, at the S.G. Media Awards in Lokoja, the governor said President Buhari is respected “nationally and internationally for his commitment to the fight against corruption,” adding that Nigerians now have more confidence in the “democratic credentials of Mr. President.”

According to the governor, “In 2015, Nigerians were told by the opposition that Buhari was a dictator and would rule the nation in that light. But today, they have seen how democratic the president is.

“The president’s fight against corruption and insurgency has restored investors’ confidence to invest in our nation and contribute to wealth creation.

‘The economy has witnessed stability under the APC-led federal government and the administration’s determination to clean Ogoniland has further confirmed the president as the man for nobody but everybody.”

Bello called on Nigerians to shun divisive campaigns as the nation was better off as a united entity.

“The strength of unity is the collective strength of the units. We are one people united by geography, destiny and a national ambition to make Nigeria great,” he said.

The governor added that his administration had recorded great achievements in education, healthcare, agriculture, security and infrastructure, urging the people to keep fate with his administration.

