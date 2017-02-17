'How Buhari's Absence Made Me Love Prof. Osinbajo' - Reno Omokri hails Vice President - The Herald Nigeria

A former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri said President Buhari’s absence has made him love the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo who is acting in the capacity of the President pending the time that President Buhari will return from his extended vacation.

He described him as his kind of man for forcing the ministers to stay for a 7 hours Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, February 16, Omokri had expressed his satisfaction at how the Vice President had been handling the affairs of the country since being named acting president by the Senate on Thursday, January 19, when President Muhammadu Buhari traveled to the United Kingdom on vacation.

Omokri’s latest salute to the Buhari administration comes just days after he praised the phone call between US president Donald Trump and Buhari.

It must also be recalled that Reno Omokri was one of the vocal voices on social media calling for the Buhari administration to sit up last year.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment