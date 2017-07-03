Buhari's Children Can Do it For Him -Nigerians Blast Shehu Sani Over Calls For Prayer - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians have got no chill! This time, their hammers have fallen on Senator Shehu Sani.

In a post on his social media page, Shehu Sani had called on those filing law suits against President Muhammadu Buhari, to desist from doing so but rather pray for him.

However, Nigerians descended on his in Africa’s foremost online forum, Nairaland.com, asking him to tell President Buhari’s children to pray for him.

Others questioned the essence of praying for a President who they don’t know what is wrong with him.

See the screenshots below….

