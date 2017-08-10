Buhari's Doctors Dumbfounded, Cannot Provide Diagnosis - Report - The Herald Nigeria

According to a new report, the foreign medical team treating President Muhammad Buhari in London, have been unable to properly diagnose the president with any medication, adding fuel to speculations the President had been poisoned or is under some kind of spiritual attack.

According to the report from Independent, the failure of the Presidency to notify the Nigerian people of the health challenge worrying their principal, was as a result of the failure of medical doctors to properly diagnose his condition.

Independent reports their source in the Presidency to have said “nobody knows the kind of ailment battling the President.”

He said, “Those accusing the presidency of being economical with the truth on the actual state of health of the president are missing the point because you can only disclose what you know.

“As at today, nobody knows the kind of ailment battling Mr. President. Even his doctors in the UK don’t know what is wrong with him. Lots of tests have been done; in fact they have done everything humanly possible but they still can’t detect what is wrong with him. That is why the doctors have decided to place him under long observation to see if they can diagnose what is wrong with him on the long run.

“For those of us who are close to President Buhari, he can’t stay for a long time without food. He doesn’t have the endurance for long fasting and that is why those referring to him as a religious fanatic are wrong. Here is a man who doesn’t joke with his food but suddenly once he takes a spoon, he throws up. And you know if you don’t eat for a long time, you become weak and emaciated.

“When the condition became critical, they have to devise other means of feeding him, but we’re happy at the level of significant progress he has made in the last couple of weeks.”

“From the information we have, every organ of the president is working perfectly. The only problem is his inability to eat well due to loss of appetite. That is why some people are alleging that the president may have been poisoned or under some kind of spiritual attack”, he added.

