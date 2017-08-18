 Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday says there is tremendous improvement in the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by the speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, quoted Dogara’s Twitter handle @Yakubdogara as saying that Buhari was doing well.

It added that the speaker, who visited the President with the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at the Abuja House in London, also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the safe return of the President.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well.

 

 

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President.” (NAN)
