Buhari's Health: NASS Must Activate Section 144 of Nigeria's Constitution - AIED - The Herald Nigeria

A few hours ago, Mr. Femi Adesina, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, purportedly released what has come to Nigerians again as another shocker. He allegedly announced via a mere press statement that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces will be extending his vacation by an undisclosed time duration or period.

It is instructive to note that the President had been on vacation since the 19th day of January, 2017, although in the letter transmitted to the Senate, the vacation was expected to commence on the 23rd day of January and it was for a period of ten days from that time.

It is equally important to note that the Holiday component of the President’s vacation was emphasized over and above some health concerns. Nigerians were merely told Mr. President will ‘also’ use the period of his vacation to do some health checks. It was not as if, nor were Nigerians told of any major health concerns.

In light of this latest development however, especially with Mr. Adesina’s notice to Nigerians only within the hours when the President is expected to arrive in the country to resume work as scheduled on Monday 6th of February, 2017, the need for independent medical investigation is paramount. The signal which this sends to most Nigerians is expectedly one of grave and urgent concern on the state of health and mind of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) is hereby calling on the National Assembly to hold a joint session for the sake of Nigeria and to activate the provisions of section 144 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) in other to determine the true state of health of the President and his ability to continue with the required functionality of his office, especially at such critical period in the life and state of the Nigerian economy.

While we as a progressive and patriotic organization continue to offer our prayers to the President for quick recovery, it is expedient to note that the continuous functionality of the Nigeria state transcends any emotion and beyond partisan interest.

We call on all elected members of the Senate and House of Representatives to put aside primordial sentiments and follow the path of patriotism with the interest of Nigeria as a supreme factor.

God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Signed

O’Seun John,

Publicity Secretary,

Aired.org@gmail.com

