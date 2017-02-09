Buhari’s sister urges Nigerians to pray for President

Hajiya Rakiya Adamu, the only surviving sister of President Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to pray for the President, instead of spreading rumours about his health.

She made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old said the President needed the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.

She said that President Buhari being a mortal was bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his creator wishes.”

According to her, she speaks with the president daily since his departure to London on annual leave and he is in high spirit.

She added that “I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him daily.’’

The president’s sister, popularly called Amadodo, told NAN that while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with Buhari every 10 hours.

“We were 28 from our mother, late Hajiya Zulaihatu, who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born,” she said.

A cross section of people in the ancient city of Daura, Katsina State, expressed

dismay over how some Nigerians spread rumours about the president’s health.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Daura, the Northwest Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), described the rumoured death and state of health of the president as baseless and unfounded.

Daura said “Buhari is in good health and is only conducting routine medical checkup in the United Kingdom.”

He advised those spreading such rumours to always be constructive and avoid campaign of hate and calumny, adding that “it is only God that gives health and takes life.”

Similarly, Alhaji Aminu Na-Dari, a close ally of the President, said he had also been in constant touch with Buhari since his departure and their conversation did not in any way indicate that he was having health challenge.

He said the current economic hardship was not caused by the present administration and

the Buhari-led government had been working hard to remedy the situation.

A group of students of the School of Health Technology, Daura, described the rumour as unfortunate and asked the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to issue a statement condemning it.

Aminu Mohammed, the Spokesperson of the students, urged Nigerians to always think and act positive, stressing that Buhari had started correcting the ills of this nation and corruption was now fighting back.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation and safe return of the President.

Alhaji Salisu Haro, the Information Officer of Daura Local Government Area, also told NAN that the local council was conscious of the rumour, stressing that it was a mere political gimmick fabricated by enemies of progress.

He said the local government had collaborated with the Daura Emirate Council to find out the true situation “and our findings show that Mr president is doing very well and there is nothing to fear.”

Also, Mr Emeka Chidozie, a businessman and a resident of Sabongari community in Daura, expressed sadness over the rumoured death of the President.

He called on Federal Government to regulate the social media as some individuals used the platform to cause confusion and apprehension which threaten the peace and unity of the country.

The people and residents of Daura were going about their normal businesses in the ancient city. (NAN)

