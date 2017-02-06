IStandWithBuhari: Protesters Allegedly Mobilized With Promise Of N1,000 - The Herald Nigeria

The #IStandWithBuhari protest has come under heavy criticism following allegations that supporters of the rally knew not what they were doing.

According to TVC News Correspondent, Dooshima Abu who was live at the rally, several of the #IStandWithBuhari did not know why they were marching.

The correspondent disclosed that the protesters who were gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja where the protest was held today were mainly interested in the promise of N1,000 made to them by mobilizers.

Meanwhile the ‘Enough is Enough’ rally meant to awaken the government to its responsibilities was held today also.

The Vice President and acting President of the country has however addressed the ‘Enough is Enough’ protesters noting that the government is working day and nigh to make the country a better place.

