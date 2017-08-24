Buhari's Supporters Clash Over Venue Of His Return Celebration - The Herald Nigeria

Following the return of the Nigerian president from his over 100 days extended medical vacation in the United Kingdom, his loyalists were reported to have almost turned violent over the control of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, secretariat on Wednesday.

According to reports, ahead of the 2019 general elections, Buhari loyalists were engaged in a minor fistcuff over the leadership and control of the campaign secretariat.

The Police from Katampe Police Station were reported to have restored law and order to the scene.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of the Katampe Police Station, Tino Tangaza, was reported to have led over 25 policemen to the scene of the fracas to restore calm and order.

Recall that the fight started in February when Aminu Isa Bayero, the acting National Coordinator of BCO was suspended by the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Kabiru N’Kaura, and replaced with Danladi Passalli.

Following the suspension, the BCO broke into two factions as the BoT chairman disclosed that Bayero was removed for reasons bordering on high handedness in running the organisation.

Crisis however started on Wednesday when the two factions- the Passalli and Bayero groups – to use the secretariat to hold a special thanksgiving session in celebration of the President’s return.

Reports indicated that the Pasali-led faction loyalists in the North Central Zone of BCO led by Ubale Marafa, the Coordinator, occupied the venue first before the arrival of Bayero group.

The Pasali faction was reported to have held their grounds and attempted to force the Bayero group from gaining access to the BCO heaquarters, an act which led to the crisis.

Bayero was reported to have been told by Policemen at the gate that he could not be allowed access to the secretariat upon his arrival.

Speaking to journalists, Bayero said his office was broken into by members of the Pasali faction. He added that he had reported the matter to the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS.

The Pasali faction however denied the claim made by Bayero stating that he was an impersonator and had since been suspended by members of the BCO.

The Police DPO was reported to have called for a peace meeting by inviting five members each from both factions at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The North East Zonal coordinator of BCO, Marafa, however used the opportunity to address the press saying: “We do not have any iota of doubt in our minds that only a healthy and stronger Buhari would be able to concentrate more vigorously on the task of taking the nation to a greater height, thereby building the country to the envy of others among the comity of nations.

“President Buhari’s recovery is good news not only for Nigeria and Nigerians, but to the entire black race and the whole world as whatever affects any part of the body affects the whole body.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the divine healing of our president will go a long way to reducing the needless conspiracy theories surrounding his health.

“The BCO will also like to use this opportunity to counsel all Nigerians, especially the political elite, irrespective of ethnic, religion or political affiliation, against the propagation and promotion of hate politics for selfish benefits.

“We admonish all Nigerians to continue to see themselves as brothers, sisters, friends and not enemies because united we stand, divided we fall.

“Nigerians, irrespective of their differences, should continue to pray for the president to succeed in the interest of the larger interest of the country.”

