Buhari’s visit to South-East will bring unity — Okorocha

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo says President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the South-East especially Anambra, was to extend a hand of fellowship to the people and to fix the political bridge that that links the centre to the region.

Okorocha said this while addressing party faithful at the grand finale campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

“I see your visit as not only to campaign for Tony Nwoye but to extend your hand of fellowship to the people of the South-East.

“It is indeed a turning point; be rest assured that Igbos love you.”

Okorocha said there was nothing wrong with other candidates contesting the poll, but noted that Nwoye’s victory would ensure that the political bridge between the centre and the region was fixed.

In his speech, Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi said Igbos are too important to the federation to operate at the peripheral level.

“Let nobody deceive you into believing that APC is a sectional party; leaders of the party are from various sections of the country.

“The evolution to take you back to the mainstream has commenced; we want you to cash in by voting Nwoye on Saturday,” Abubakar, also the chairman, National Campaign Committee for Anambra Governorship election, added.

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani urged the people of the region to embrace APC in its interest.

Nnamani also stressed the need for the electoral body to ensure free and fair election.

“Let us use the ballot boxes rather than bullets on Saturday,” the party chieftain said.

Sen. Andy Uba and Chief George Muoghalu, who spoke on behalf of other aspirants during the party’s

primary, also expressed excitement at Buhari’s visit and assured him of Nwoye’s victory.

“We will do our best to ensure that APC wins clean and fair on Saturday,” Muoghalu said.

Other stakeholders, who spoke at the event included Chief Jim Nwobodo, Sen. Uche Ekwunife and APC National Women Leader, Mrs Ramatu Aliyu, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had visited Ebonyi on Tuesday and inaugurated some projects. (NAN)

