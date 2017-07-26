Buratai Promotes Over 6000 soldiers - The Herald Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff has moved to boost troop morale by promoting over 6,000 members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The special promotion of 6,199 soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole were to various ranks between Lance Corporals to Warrant Officers in the Nigerian Army.

The breakdown of the beneficiaries of the special promotion are as follows:

1. Staff Sergeants – Warrant Officers –329.

2. Sergeants – Staff Sergeants –371.

3. Corporals – Sergeants –707.

4. Lance Corporals – Corporals –1,290.

5. Privates – Lance Corporals –3,502.

According to the statement by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, the COAS congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to increase the tempo of the ongoing clearance operations of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium,” the statement read.

In a related development, Buratai ordered his generals to ensure that the leader of Boko Haram, Abu Shekau is captured dead or alive within 40 days.

