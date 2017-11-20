The Lagos state police commisioner, Edgal Imohimi, has declared popular musician BurnaBoy wanted, for masterminding Mr 2kay’s robbery attack.

Recall that Mr 2Kay was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

The incident happened at 11pm after the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he also performed.

The artiste was said to have been brutalised by the robbers and threatened to be killed if he did not corporate with them.

Speaking on the incident, Imohimi said that detectives were able to arrest one of the girlfriend’s of the four armed robbers who carried out the attack.

The girl who was identified as Matejero led the police to the capture of the others and on interrogation, the Robbers confessed that they were hired by Burnaboy, through his manager Joel Kantiock, who was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The robbers revealed that they were given a part payment of N50,000 before the job and were to collect a balance of N50,000 after the job has been completed.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

