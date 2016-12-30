Burna Boy Issues Stern Warning On His Social Media Account - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Burna boy who earlier in the year was mixed up in a baby mama mess as an Instagram user identified as Uju Stella claimed him to be responsible for her pregnancy has issued a stern warning on his social media account.

The warning comes after the Nigerian singer had earlier blasted media houses, bloggers and news websites for spreading false information about him.

In his recent warning, Burna boy took to his Instagram page to write:

“I’m 25 years old born 2/7/1991. Ive never got no free gifts from no “Big man” or Politician Ever, I don’t have no Sponsor, no support from anyone but God, My Fans, my Family and Gambo in Heaven.

The amount of times I’ve nearly lost my life alone should b proof that God is real.

So please Never compare me to anyone, Ever! because No one can Swing on a bar in my Playground #TheRealest #Skrrrr #Rock$T⭐️R”

