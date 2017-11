Yesterday the police paraded Dancehall singer Burna Boy’s manager and a few Unilag students who are the prime suspects in the robbery and assault of entertainer Mr 2Kay who was beaten and robbed after a show at Eko Hotel and Suites.

The suspects claimed that Burna Boy had paid them to rob Mr 2kay as a means to ‘teach him a lesson’. An arrest warrant has since been released by Burna Boy’s management company, Spaceship Entertainment.

You can view the statement below.

