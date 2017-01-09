 Burundi to start releasing pardoned inmates next week, Minister

Burundi to start releasing pardoned inmates next week, Minister

Burundian Justice Minister Laurentine Kanyana, on Monday said the release of pardoned inmates mentioned during the president’s message to the nation at the New Year Day will start next week.

“The operation of releasing pardoned inmates is being prepared.

“A commission has been set to identify inmates who are entitled to benefit from the presidential pardon.

“We will launch the release of the first batch of inmates next week on Jan. 16 or 17,’’ Kanyana said.

In his message to the nation for the New Year 2017, Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza announced his pardon to at least 2,500 inmates whose jail sentence was less than five years and who behaved well during their detention period.

According to Kanyana, the commission has already set up a list of beneficiaries of the presidential pardon.

“After the identification of the pardon beneficiaries, we are preparing how to take pardoned inmates to their families,’’ she said.

She indicated that some inmates were detained far from their homes and would therefore need transportation.

She added that the provincial administration would then take released inmates to their home villages.

“Before sending the released inmates to their home villages, they will first undergo civic and patriotic education and will receive some pieces of advice so that they can be better integrated in the community,’’ Kanyana said. (dpa/NAN)
AIJ/GY

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar