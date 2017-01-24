Burundi starts releasing 2,500 prisoners following pardon

Burundi on Monday started releasing 2,500 prison inmates, including dozens of political prisoners, following a presidential pardon to placate international concern about human rights violations in the East African country.

The first 300 inmates were released from Mpimba prison in the capital Bujumbura, Justice Minister Aimee Laurentine Kanyana said.

She said the 2,500 to be released would include members of the opposition Movement for Solidarity and Democracy, as well as people who had participated in protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza after he announced in April 2015 that he would seek a third term in office.

Nkurunziza subsequently won an election in July 2015, despite the constitutional two-term limit. Hundreds have been killed in protests, in attacks by armed opposition groups, and by police.

Announced by Nkuruziza in a new year address to the nation, the pardon also targeted common criminals whose jail sentences were less than five years, who had already served three-quarters of their jail terms, or who behaved well in prison. (dpa/NAN)

