Businessman in court over alleged N4.4m fuel fraud

A 47-year-old businessman, Abdulfatai Adewale, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N4.4 million petrol fraud.

The accused, who lives at Olodi Apapa, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Imhonwa, had told the court that the accused obtained N4.4 million from Mr Adeyinka Imam on the pretext of supplying him 33, 000 litres of petrol.

He said that the fraud occurred in January 2016 in Olodi Apapa.

“The accused collected the money and promised to supply the goods to the complainant but never did. Rather, he converted the N4.4 million for his own use,’’ he said.

Imhonwa said that the accused also issued a dud Zenith Bank cheque with number 26430724 to the tune of N4.4million in favour of the complainant.

“The cheque was dishonoured on presentation due to insufficient funds in the account,” he said.

Imhonwa said that the accused absconded after committing the fraud but was later apprehended by the police.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 285, 312 and 319 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi granted the accused bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned until June 17 for mention. (NAN)

