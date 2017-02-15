Businessman faces N300, 000 visa fraud charge

A 42-year-old, Sunday Esan, who allegedly obtained N296,000 on the pretext of getting Dubai visa for some people, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a businessman, who resides at 9, Sokanlu St., Mercyland, Ayobo, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for fraud, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Insp. Racheal Williams, were committed sometime between June 8 and Nov. 17, 2016 at the accused’s residence.

“The accused collected N296,000 from the complainants — Mr Emmanuel Temitope and Mr Emmanuel John — with a promise to procure Dubai visa for them.

“The accused disappeared after collecting the money and efforts to track him down failed.

“He was, however, sighted later by one of the complainants and was apprehended,” she told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 278 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Stealing under Section 278 carries a three-year imprisonment, while Section 312 stipulates 15 years for conspiracy.

The accused, however, entered a `not guilty’ plea.

The Magistrate, Mrs L. Y. Balogun, granted the accused N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to March 15 for mention. (NAN)

