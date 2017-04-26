Busty Lady Who Claimed She Had Fun Night With Peter Okoye Reveals Their Relationship - The Herald Nigeria

Following the social media backlash suffered by a female fan of Peter Okoye who took to her page to share video and photos of her fun night out wiht the singer in Owwerri, Imo state, the busty lady has clarified her relationship to the singer.

Recall that Jessica Nwachukwa had on Facebook claimed to have enjoyed a night of fun with the Psquare music group act and thus incurred the wrath of Nigerians who were of the opinion that she wanted more and would ruin Peter Okoye’ home.

In reaction to the posts which went vital, Jessica took to her social media page to clear the air as she wrote:

“I hv tried to ignore all this Attention seekin blogs And the way they have tried twisting up the pictures i took with peter of psquare. .some jobless blogs and Individuals hv decided to turn it into something else Sayin all kinds of trash bout a picture that was taken Without any bad motive. I and Peter are just friends N nothing more..and he isn’t complaining bout the pictures..so u all shuld look for something more Productive and worthy to do with ur time than trying to make something out of nothing. . N stop tarnishing someone’s image…***( just to clear some Assholes)***”

