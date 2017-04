A social media user has gone viral after she shared photos from the ‘night of fun’ she had with one of the members of the P-square music group.

The Facebook user, Jessica Nwachukwu took to her social media page to share photos taken with the singer.

She revealed that the photos were taken after a concert in Owerri, Imo state.

The lady who claimed to have had a ‘night of fun’ with Peter Okoye of P-Square also shared a photo in which she shared Suya with the singer in his hotel room.

Photos below:

