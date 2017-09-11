Super eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has announced he will be allowed to called Odogwu.

Odogwu which is an Igbo name means warrior in English. The coach is close to qualifying Nigeria for the 2018 World Cup Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has accepted to be called Odogwu which was given to him by sport journalist Kelechi Nkoro.

In a video posted on Twitter, the German wanted to know the meaning of the name and after doing that accepted to have his Nigerian name as Odogwu.

Odogwu, an Igbo name means warrior or hero in English. So now it is safe to say the coach is now Gernot Odogwu Rohr. Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are close to qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup following Nigeria’s win and draw in the double header against Cameroon earlier this month.

