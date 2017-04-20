Cambodia destroys 25,325 marijuana plants

Cambodian police destroyed 25,325 marijuana plants in southern Takeo province during raids on Wednesday, the National Police reported.

Yuk Saran, police chief of Kiri Vong district, said they raided 77 different locations in Kiri Vong district’s Preah Bat Chonchum commune, along the Vietnamese border.

Saran added that the growers escaped but the police seized the cannabis.

“Some 25,325 cannabis plants in 77 locations were cut down and set on fire,” he said.

In February, police also destroyed over 40,000 marijuana plants in the same commune.

The crackdown was part of the six-month anti-illicit drug campaign that the Southeast Asian nation launched on Jan. 1, 2017.

According to government figures, some 6,132 people were arrested in 2,677 drug-related cases during the first three months of the campaign. (Xinhua/NAN)

ACO/OPI

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment