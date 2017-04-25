 I Can Heal Buhari Before Its Too Late - Satguru Maharaji - The Herald Nigeria

I Can Heal Buhari Before Its Too Late – Satguru Maharaji

The founder and spiritual leader of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji has called on the president of the nation, Muhammadu Buhari to run to him for healing before it is too late.

The spiritual leader according to DAILYPOST made this known on Monday while speaking to journalists at the end of a week long programme which commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Maharaji Village’s existence.

Maharaji who advised the president to run to him for quick healing while speaking at the Maharaji Village, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ibadan, Oyo State capital said: “He supposed to seek help from black man and not white men in London.

“Remember the last time he was going out of the country for medical attention, I was the only one said he would come back safe. What I’m saying is that let’s harness our power here to save ourselves.

“You cannot seat down and be saying Maharaji ji is not a Muslim or Christian. Is God a Muslim? So, if he can come to me, I’ll heal him.”

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar