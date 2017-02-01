How CAN made peace with DSS over Apostle Suleman - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria CAN has been able to broker peace with the Department of State Services DSS and embattled Apostle Suleman.

According to the Vanguard, the Chairman of CAN in the Northern states and Abuja

Rev. Yakubu Pam, was the Christian leader responsible for the peaceful negotiations between the DSS and the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Minstries.

It is worthwhile to note that the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, had earlier called the Northern CAN boss intimating him of their intention to arrest the preacher over a recent controversial statement credited to him. An undisclosed source revealed that Rev. Pam struck a bargain with the IG to give the church sometime to intervene and handle the matter in such a way to avoid heating up an already charged atmosphere with particular reference to the upheavals in Southern Kaduna but the DSS surprised both men when a day after the said discussion it moved to arrest the cleric in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. The negotiation was supposed to involve the Northern CAN chairman and the National President of PFN, Rev. Omobude, but the DSS’ attempt to arrest Apostle Suleman in Ado Ekiti which has let loose the avalanche of protests across the country cut short the meeting becoming a reality. However, the Northern CAN boss was able to successfully diffuse the situation by intimating the DSS boss of the steps put in place to address his reported hate speech.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment